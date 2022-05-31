From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Justice of the Appeal Court, Justice Steve Adah, has called for an end to the incessant killings across the country, stressing that all hands must be on deck to put an end to the ugly trend.

He made the call at the weekend in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, during the dedication of four books written by Evangelist Lydia Idoko, wife of former Chief Judge of Benue State, late Justice Alhassan Idoko.

The four books are; ‘Power of Godly Enthusiasm’, Miracles of 28 Days Daily, Anger: Momentary Madness, Avoid it, (Vol.2)’ and ‘Totally Subdue Works of the Flesh.’

“I want to say to us in Nigeria that there must be an end to some of the ugly things we hear and see. Everyday does not pass in this country now, without us hearing that some people are killed.

“When I woke up this morning, I heard that there was an uprising in Bauchi, and I said, what! Again! Burning and all that sorts. So, this should not continue. It must end and I know that the Lord will put a stop to it.”

Justice Adah noted that for every innocent soul killed, the killers have succeeded in aborting the plan of God for that soul on earth.

“That person who was killed may be the one that has been sent to be our Moses, to take us out of this depression or out of the crises that we have.

ºBut they have ended that life and so, what becomes of our country?” Adah wondered.

