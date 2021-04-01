Court of Appeal, Abuja, yesterday, quashed the N2.1billion money laundering charges filed against the founder of DAAR Communications Plc, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The appellate court upheld the no-case submission made by Dokpesi and DAAR Communications charged along with him in the seven-count criminal charge.

In a judgment in an appeal filed by his counsel, Kanu Agabi (SAN), a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF), Justice Elfreda Oyebisi Williams-Dawodu held that the EFCC failed woefully to establish prima facie case against the appellant in all the charges. Justice Williams-Dawodu further held that the ingredients of the offences were not provided by the prosecution as required by law.

The appellate court agreed with Agabi that being a predicate offence, the ingredients of the offences against the appellant must be clearly provided; adding that it is clear that none of the offences was established in line with provisions of law.