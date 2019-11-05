The Court of Appeal sitting in Kaduna, yesterday, reserved judgment for November 7, on the appeal filled by Alhaji Isah Ashiru, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the March 9 election.

Ashiru and the PDP had approached the Appeal Court to challenge the verdict of the Kaduna State Governorship Tribunal that upheld the return of Governor Nasiru El-Rufai of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as duly elected by majority and lawful votes.

The Justice Ibrahim Bako-led Tribunal had dismissed the petition of the PDP and its candidate for lacking in merit.

The petitioners had presented 135 witnesses with various documents to buttress their allegations of malpractices, including ballot box stuffing, snatching of election materials and interruption of the process by thugs.

Meanwhile, the Court has sacked House Leader, Alhassan Doguwa, who represents Tudunwada/Doguwa Federal Constituency.

The appellate court in a unanimous judgment nullified the election in the two local government areas where Mr. Doguwa represents.

The court, in a judgement delivered by Oludotun Adefope-Okojie, ordered INEC to conduct fresh election within 90 days in the constituency.