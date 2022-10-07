By Gabriel Dike

Following the Court of Appeal ruling ordering the striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to resume work within seven days, the leadership of the union says it is consulting with lawyers and members to decide next line of action.

Saturday Sun also learnt that ASUU zones have summoned an emergency meeting to deliberate on the appeal court ruling.

The National President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, in reaction to the court order, said the union is consulting.

But a branch chairman in the South West told Saturday Sun that the union is not perturbed by the court ruling.

He also confirmed that ASUU has started consultation with its lawyers and some members on the court judgement.

According to him, the union would seek for legal opinion from lawyers as well as consult with members.

The chairman revealed that an emergency zonal meeting of the union would hold this weekend to also deliberate on the appeal court ruling.

His words: “The various ASUU zones will meet because of the appeal court judgement. The zonal meeting is in reaction to the court ruling.”

The branch chairman was not forthcoming whether ASUU would comply with the appeal court ruling. He said decision on the next line of action would be taken after due consultation with lawyers and members.

Meanwhile, the National Parent Teacher Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN) yesterday asked ASUU to comply with the Appeal Court judgment and resume work as directed by the court.

The Deputy National President of NAPTAN, Chief Adeolu Ogunbanjo, told Saturday Sun that the Federal Government has met some of ASUU’s demands and warned that they can not dictate to government the platform to be used for payment of their salary.

Ogunbanjo, who congratulated parents on the appeal court judgement, pleaded with ASUU to oby and resume work without further delay to save the university education of millions of Nigerian students.

Ogunbanjo commended the Appeal Court for the judgement but stated that ASUU would certainly head to the Supreme Court to appeal the ruling.

He added: “Femi Falana will go to the Supreme Court. I know him very well. They will fail again if they go to the Supreme Court. ASUU should resume as ordered by the court.”

Chief Ogunbanjo disclosed that if ASUU comply with the appeal court ruling, NAPTAN would make passionate appeal to the Federal Government to pay them the eight months salary.

He kicked against the demand by ASUU for government to use the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) developed by the union, warning the union not to dictate the payment platform to be used for their salary.