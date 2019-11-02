The Court of Appeal in Kaduna has nullified the election of a ranking member of the House of Representatives, Jibrin Abdulmumin, who represents Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency of Kano state. Reports said the court decision followed the nullification of elections in two local government areas of Kiru/Bebeji constituency. The appeal court consequently ordered fresh elections in the constituency. The judgment delivered by Justice Adejoje Adepoju followed an observation by the court that the final result contained in Form EC (8)E as submitted for the constituency was mutilated.

Jibrin, a member of the All Progressives Congress, was declared the winner of the election by the electoral commission, INEC. The Kano State election petition tribunal had in December dismissed a petition by Mr Jibrin’s contender, Aliyu Datti of the PDP.