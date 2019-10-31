The Court of Appeal, Sokoto division, yesterday, returned Ibrahim Danbaba and Balarabe Kakale as senator and House of Representative member in the National Assembly, respectively.

In a short judgment read by Justice Frederick Oho, the court said the appeal filed by Messrs Danbaba and Kakale, both candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during 2019 election, have succeeded and details on the judgment will be given later.

Mr. Oho set aside the judgments delivered by Sokoto State Election Petitions Tribunal, which dismissed the appellants’ petitions in favour of the respondents who are All Progressive Congress (APC) candidates.

The APC candidates that were declared winners of the elections and occupying the seats are Abubakar Shehu-Tambuwal, Sokoto South senatorial district and Aliyu Shehu, Bodinga/Dange-Shuni/Tureta Federal Constituency.

The Appeal Court had on Tuesday also ordered a fresh election in Sokoto North/Sokoto South federal constituency.

The court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct the election within 90 days.

The case was filed by Abubakar Abdullahi, candidate of the PDP against the election of incumbent House of Representatives member, Bala Hassan of APC.