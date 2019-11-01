Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Court of Appeal, Enugu has sacked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member representing the Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Lazarus Ogbee.

The court handed victory to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Chinedu Ogah.

Ogah had earlier, been declared winner of the February 23, 2019 National Assembly election for federal constituencyby the Election Petition Tribunal which sat in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

He had dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to the tribunal challenging its declaration of the candidate of the PDP, Ogbee, as the winner of the election.

Although the tribunal had ordered the INEC to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Ogbee and issue same to Ogah, it did not take place as the PDP candidate headed on appeal.

With this development, the APC now has one of the six House of Representatives seats from Ebonyi while the PDP has the rest three senators and five representatives.