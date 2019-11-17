Zika Bobby

The Court of Appeal sitting in Owerri has nullified the election of Imo lawmaker, Lawman Duruji, as the member representing Ehime Mbano constituency in Imo State House of Assembly.

The court, however, declared the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Emeka Nduka, as the winner of the March 23 2019 House of Assembly Election held in the state.

Nduka in a statement commended the judiciary for living up to expectation as the hope for the common man. He stressed that with this judgment, the hope of the masses have been rekindled in the judicial system.

He also commended the chairman of APC, Chief Marcon Nlemigbo and other party faithful for the roles they played towards actualising the vision of delivering dividends of democracy to the people.

Nduka promised to bring his wealth of experience to bear by bringing to the house the yearnings of the people through well-articulated bills and motions that will serve the interest of his constituency and the state in general.

Meanwhile, Duruji, in a move to reckon with the new government led by Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha of Peoples Democratic Party, cross-carpeted to the PDP.