Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Court of Appeal, Sokoto Division on Wednesday set aside the judgements delivered by Sokoto State Election Petitions Tribunal that earlier upheld the elections two members of the National Assembly from Sokoto State.

They are Senator Abubakar Shehu-Tambuwal for Sokoto South Senatorial District and Hon. Aliyu Shehu, House of Representative member representing Bodinga/Dange-Shuni/Tureta Federal Constituency.

Both were elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress.

The appellate court, however, returned Sen. Ibrahim Danbaba and Balarabe Kakale as Senator and House of Representative member in the National Assembly respectively.

The judgement was read by Justice Frederick Oho, in the appeal filed by Danbaba and Kakale both candidates of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) during 2019 election.

Oho set aside the judgements delivered by Sokoto State Election Petitions Tribunal which dismissed the appellants’ petitions in favour of the respondents who are All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates