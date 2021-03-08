From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Benin division of the Court of Appeal yesterday set aside the judgment of the Edo State High Court disqualifying Gani Audu and Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu from contesting the September 19, 2020 Edo State Governorship election.

The court in a unannimous judgment endorsed by Justices O.F.Omoleye, B.A. Georgewill and O.E.Oho held that there is no evidence of credentials forgery on the part of Gani Audu, the Governorship running mate to Pastor Ize-Iyamu.

Besides, the court held that the matter is statute Barred as it was filed outside the 14 Days Constitutional Threshold.

Details later‎.