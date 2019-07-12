Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal has dismissed the appeal filed against President Muhammadu Buhari’s academic qualification for the 2019 presidential election for lacking in merit.

Justice Atinuke Akomolafe-Wilson, led a three- member panel of the court to uphold the judgment of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court, which had on May 2 declined to grant the request of the appellants.

The appellant, Ukpai Ukairo, insisted that President Buhari was not educationally qualified to have stood for the presidential poll on the grounds that the required certificates were not attached to his form CF001, submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for clearance to contest the presidential poll.

He asked the court to nullify Buhari’s participation in the February 23 presidential election because he was not educational qualified for the poll at the time he did.