Jude Chinedu, Enugu and Fred Itua, Abuja

The Court of Appeal sitting in Enugu has upheld the victory of Ike Ekweremadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 al election for Enugu West senatorial district.

In the judgement delivered, yesterday, by Justice I.M. Salawu, the court dismissed the appeal filed by Mrs.Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for lacking in merit.

The appellant had cited incidences of over voting and announcement of result by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) while collation was still ongoing.

However, the court held that Ibekaku-Nwagwu could not prove allegations of noncompliance to the Electoral Act during the election.

The court awarded N50, 000 as cost against the appellant in favour of each of the respondents, which includes the PDP, INEC and Ekweremadu.

The Court also upheld the election of Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) for the Anambra South senatorial district.

In a unanimous judgement delivered by Justice A N Lamido, the court ruled that the appeal filed by Chris Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party and Chief Andy Ubah of All Progressives Congress, APC, lacked merit.

In another judgement, the court upturned the judgement of Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Anambra which declared Ifeanyi Ibezi of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) winner of Idemili North and South Federal constituency. The court declared Obinna Chidioka of the PDP winner.

The Appeal Court said the tribunal erred in its judgement that Ifeanyi Ibezi of APGA won instead of Obinna Chidoka of the PDP.

The Court awarded the sum of N200,000 and N50,000 each against the three petitioners in favour of the respondents, Ifeanyi Ubah and Chidoka, respectively.

National chairman of YPP, Bishop Amakiri, yesterday, taunted Andy Uba and Chris Uba, following the victory of Ifeanyi Ubah at the Appeal Court.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the YPP chairman said Ubah’s victory had shattered the political dynasty of the Uba brothers. Andy and Chris are brothers and over the last 20 years had dominated the politics of the senatorial zone.

According to Amakiri, Anambra South had suffered politically under the control of the Uba brothers, and that their defeat was the beginning of a new paradigm shift in the politics of the state.

“The people of Anambra South can now heave a sigh of relief that a new deal is coming. We can confidently say that the victory of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, has shattered the political dynasty of the Uba brothers. In the first place, there was no need to have approached a court.

“Senator Ubah won with a margin of over 30,000 votes. How can you challenge such a margin? They went there to waste our time. Today, we can tell who is the real politician in that part of the state. The people are sure that they will be well represented in the Senate and their voices will be heard,” said Amakiri.

Sen Ubah, however, called on the Uba brothers to join hands with him and the development of the district.

“There is no winner or loser here. I am glad that the mandate was authenticated by the Court of Appeal. It shows that I am with the people and they appreciate what we have been able to do for them. I call on the Uba brothers to join hands with me and ensure that we work together. I don’t hold any grudges and I am ready to welcome anyone to move the senatorial district forward,” he said.