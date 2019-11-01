Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Court of Appeal sitting in Enugu has dismissed the petition filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA Sen. Victor Umeh against the election of PDP’s Sen Uche Ekwunife representating Anambra Central Senatorial Zone.

In a judgement delivered by Justice Ignatius Agube, the court held that it was not the business of the ApGA candidate to challenge the nomination of a PDP candidate. It also held that the appellant could not prove its case of non compliance to electoral rules by the respondent as convincing witnesses were not provided.

According to the judge, ” the court holds that the appeal lacks merit and we uphold the Tribunal’s judgement. The appeal is just unnecessary, it cannot stand.

Recall that the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Awka had upheld the election of Senator Uche Ekwunife of the Peoples Democratic Party after Chief Victor Umeh had dragged Ekwunife of PDP to court, challenging her victory.