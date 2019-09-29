Fred Itua, Abuja

The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja at the weekend upheld the victory of Senator Isah Jibrin Echocho, the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate for Kogi East Senatorial District in the 2019 legislative elections.

The court dismissed the petition of Senator Ali Atai Aidoko Usman of the People’s Democratic Party for lack of merit.

In dismissing the appeal, the Appeal court upheld the decision of the tribunal that there was no credible evidence led by the appellants to show that the first respondent (Senator Isah Jibrin) was not qualified to contest the election.

The appallate court also ruled in favour of the election panel’s decision that the election was conducted in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act and that Senator Jibrin and the APC won the election with majority of lawful votes cast.

Isah hailed the Appeal Court and described the judgment as a reaffirmation of the people’s trust in him and his party (APC). “This judgment is a verdict of our popularity and the people’s trust in us. I employ all stakeholders to join hands in taking Kogi East to the desired level,” he said.