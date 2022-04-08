From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Court of Appeal, sitting Owerri judicial Division, has upheld the sack of the Abia state chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Augustine Ehiemere, and declared Prince Nnanna Ukaegbu, as the authentic chairman of the party in the state.

An Abia State High Court ,sitting at Umuahia, had in September 2018, granted an order setting aside the party executives at the Ward, Local Government, zonal and state chapters of the party.

The court also restrained APGA from giving effect to all decisions and activities pertaining to the running of the party in the state without the involvement of Prince Ukaegbu as the state chairman.

However, the party appealed the decision at the court of Appeal in Suit No: CA/OW/26,2019; All Progressive Grand Alliance Vs. Prince Nnanna Ukaegbu & ors where it listed 8 ground of appeal against the judgment of the High court.

Delivering judgment on the appeal, Justice Rita Nosakhare Pemu, upheld the judgment of the state High court and declared Prince Ukaegbu the authentic chairman of the party.

Speaking after the judgment, Ukaegbu thanked the court for standing on the part of the law and promised to help galvanize APGA to victory in the state in 2023.