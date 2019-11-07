Gyang Bere, Jos

Appeal Court sitting in Jos has validated the election of Senator representing Bauchi Central, Sen. Jika Dauda Halliru and Senator representing Plateau Central, Nde Hezekiah Dimka of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Presiding Judge, Hon. Justice Mudashiru Nasiru-Oniyengi who delivered the separate Judgements on Thursday in Jos, said Senator Halliru has the age and educational qualification to contest the election.

The Judge said that the petitioner and PDP candidate for Bauchi Central, couldn’t prove his case that the APC candidate, Jika Dauda Halliru was not qualified to contest the election.

He said: “The petitioner failed to prove his petition before the court on the allegations that the candidate didn’t hold the educational and age qualification to contest the election and the petition is hereby dismiss for lacking merit.”

Senator Halliru though his Senior Legislative Aid, Barrister Abdulrasheed Barau said that the judgement was not unexpected and it has prove that the people of Bauchi Central have spoken with one voice.

The Presiding Judge, Hon. Justice Oniyengi also said the petitioner didn’t provide sufficient evidence that the Plateau Central Senatorial election was manipulated as earlier claimed.

The PDP candidate for Plateau Central, Nde David Parradang had appealed the tribunal judgement that the election was rigged and manipulated in favour of the ruling APC candidate.

Justice Onoyengi dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit and upheld the election of the APC candidate, Nde Hezekiah Dimka for winning the election with the majority votes.

The Court also upheld the election of member representing Quanpan/Shendam/Mikang Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Komsul Alphonsus of the APC.