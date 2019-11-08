Chinelo Obogo, Kenneth Udeh, Abuja and George Onyejiuwa, owerri

The Appeal Court sitting in Owerri, yesterday, validated the election of Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu as senator representing Abia North district.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice R. A. Adah, the Court ruled that the tribunal erred on several counts in the suit filed by Mao Ohuabunwa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The appellant court ruled that the grounds upon which the lower court predicated its reliefs to the petitioner (Ohuabunwa) were faulty and not tenable in law.

The court also observed that the tribunal granted Ohuabunwa reliefs he never sought for and that this was unacceptable in law.

Reacting, Senator Kalu said the Appeal Court judgment had laid to rest doubts about his victory at the poll.

The Senate Chief Whip cautioned supporters, associates and party faithful to be wary of their utterances and actions, saying all hands must be on deck to work for the betterment of Abia North Senatorial District and Abia.

The former Abia governor urged Senator Ohuabunwa and others to join hands with him in attracting development to the state.

In a statement from his media office, Kalu thanked members of the Appeal Court panel for maintaining their integrity, noting that the rule of law must be upheld and respected at all times.

The statement read: “As we rejoice today, following the affirmation of the victory of our party, APC, in the February 23, 2019 National Assembly election in Abia North Senatorial district, I urge party members, loyalists, supporters and other stakeholders not to engage in any verbal and physical attack with our opponents. We have been vindicated by the appellate court and we shall continue to sustain our exemplary qualities, which are anchored on the ideals of the APC.

“The time is now to consolidate our achievements, with a view to doing more for the masses.

“Let us come together, regardless of party affiliation, to find lasting solutions to the challenges facing our people, especially the down trodden in our communities.

“All efforts must be harmonised to drive sustainable growth and development across Abia. Politics should be seen as an opportunity to serve and unite the people, and not a tool for disharmony and social vices.

“Over the years, we have been provoked and we have been attacked by political rivals. However, because of our ideals, we have been law-abiding citizens for the sake of nation building. With the verdict of the Court of Appeal, it is clear that justice can be delayed but not denied.”

Kalu, who has initiated various social investment programmes including free medical services to indigents, interest-free loans to petty traders, free transport scheme, education scholarship scheme and free agricultural seedlings to farmers in Abia North Senatorial District , promised to sustain his humanitarian gestures.