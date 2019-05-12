Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on Sunday hailed the people of the state for the massive show of support after Thursday’s verdict of the Court of Appeal which reaffirmed his victory in last year’s governorship election.

Residents of Osogbo, the state capital, and other major towns trooped to the streets as soon as news of the appellate court’s decision filtered into the state.

Speaking on Sunday at a thanksgiving prayer session organised at NASFAT in Osogbo, the governor described the massive instantaneous turnout of the people to celebrate his victory as “remarkable and historic” and expressed gratitude to God and the people.

He said the massive turnout of the people shortly after the judgment to celebrate the victory indicated the love, acceptance and passion that the people had for his government.

“Coming to NASFAT today is not only significant but it was aimed at praising Allah and to appreciate the good people of Osun for their unflinching support.

“Our people have always demonstrated their love and acceptance for this government as reflected in the enthusiasm displayed on Thursday to celebrate our victory at the Appeal Court.

“This is an attestation of the fact that the people of Osun are for the APC and our government.”

He reaffirmed his administration’s determination to bring succour to all and sundry, and ensure even and equitable distribution of resources.

The Guest Lecturer, Sheik Abdul-Rasaq Aduagba, enjoined Muslims to move closer to God and renew their faith in Him.

He called for a renewed commitment to the commandments of God and admonished the faithful to shun things capable of leading them on destructive paths and deny them Aljanah Fidaos (paradise)

Sheik Aduagba urged believers to reflect on ‎their inward and outward attitudes and the traits expected of true Muslims.

The cleric’s lecture which centred on “Who is an Ideal Muslim/Muslimah,” said it is only God that can judge an ideal Muslim.

The governor was accompanied by his wife, Alhaja Kafayat; Deputy Chief of Staff Abdullah Binuyo; Olowu of Kuta, Oba Ahmed Adekunle Makama and the Supervisor for Finance, Alhaji Bola Oyebamiji.

Others present on the occasion included former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Kolapo Alimi; former Commissioner for Home Affairs, Tourism‎ and Culture, Alhaji Sikiru Ayedun; Chairman, Osun Police Community Relations Committee, Comrade Amitolu Shittu and former Chairman Osun Muslim Pilgrim Welfare Board, Alhaji Liadi Tella, among others.