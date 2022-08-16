From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Tochukwu Okorie, has called on the leaders and members of the party in the state to put aside their individual and group interests for the overall interest of winning the state in 2023.

Okorie stated this on Tuesday while reacting to his victory at the Appeal Court as the authentic Chairman of the party in Ebonyi State.

The party boss who commended leaders and members of the party for their confidence and unrelenting support opined that his victory at the Appeal Court was a victory for the party and the entire people of Ebonyi state.

He noted that campaigns for the forthcoming general elections will soon kick-off, and there was a great need for peace and unity within the party.

He therefore called for an immediate end to all disagreement and factions within the party, stressing that the time for peace and unity has come.

“Yesterday, August 15, 2022, the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja summarily restored the mandate freely given to me by the members of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the substantive Chairman of the party in Ebonyi State. I congratulate all our teeming members, unrelenting supporters, leaders, stakeholders and the entire Ndi-Ebonyi on this momentous victory.

“This victory is indeed our victory and I am humbled by the outpouring of love, solidarity and goodwill that have been showered on me, and most especially the way our members have tenaciously stood by me and the party throughout this period.

“I am therefore using this opportunity to implore our members to end the disagreements as the time to move forward is now.

“In a few weeks campaigns for the 2023 general elections will kick off in full steam. PDP remains the only grassroots party in Ebonyi State, the PDP remains the hope of restoration for the oppressed people of our dear Ebonyi State, the PDP remains the hope and the way forward for Ndi Ebonyi. The time to recalibrate is now.

“Consequently, in this collective victory, I am calling on all members of our party, aspirants, and candidates for various elective positions under our beautiful umbrella to close ranks with one another. Let’s work together to revive the love and brotherhood that gave us victories since 1999 till date. Let us be reminded that PDP has hardly lost an election in Ebonyi State.

“In the next few days, we shall be rolling out our plans for greater PDP in Ebonyi State. The PDP is one united family, despite the fact that we may have different orientations, ambitions, and group loyalties, we are united under the capable umbrella.

“Let me specifically call on aggrieved members of the party to explore internal mechanisms in seeking peaceful resolutions of their grievances and let all hands be on deck working together for our collective victory. I want to assure us all that we shall keep our eyes on the ball and, God willing, will eventually achieve the desired outcome. PDP is the most entrenched and dominant party in Ebonyi State. This is the fact that must now be re-enacted,” he said.