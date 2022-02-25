From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal has voided the compulsory retirement of Justice Gladys Olotu of the Federal High Court, who was indicted by the National Judicial Council (NJC) for dereliction of duty.

The appellate court in a unanimous judgment on Friday, held that Justice Olotu was removed through a flawed process.

A three-member panel of the court, led by Justice Peter Ige, held that since the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC) did not recommend that Justice Olotu be compulsorily retired, the recommendation made by the NJC to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in that regard was unlawful, null and void.

Justice Danladi Senchi who read the lead judgment noted that since the FJSC is constitutional empowered to recommend lawyers for appointment as federal judges, its recommendation is also necessary before such a judge could be relieved of his or her appointment.

The court held further held that without the FJSC first recommending a judge for removal, such recommendation by the NJC (in the case of Justice Olotu) and the subsequent acceptance of the recommendation by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria were a nullity.

The judgment was on an appeal by Justice Olotu, marked: CA/A/385/2018.

Justice Olotu was compulsorily retired in 2014.