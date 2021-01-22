From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

An appeal panel presided by the Chief Judge of Kano State, Justice Nura Sagir, and Justice Nasiru Saminu, has ordered the retrial of the case of blasphemy leveled against one Yahaya Sheriff Aminu.

The defendant was last year convicted by an Upper Sharia Court in the state capital and subsequently sentenced to death for blasphemy against the Holy Prophet.

Delivering judgement yesterday, the panel ordered that the case be returned to the same court for retrial but it should be handled by another judge.

Also, in another appeal involving one Umar Farouk, who was sentenced to 10-year imprisonment by the same Upper Sharia Court for blasphemy, the panel discharged and acquitted the defendant.