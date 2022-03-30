By Steve Agbota

Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON) has commended the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, over recent successful election of 15 persons as members of the Governing Board of Council for Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN). The association also called on the newly elected board members to put up quality representation by moving the freight forwarding subsector forward.

The National President of APFFLON, Otunba Frank Ogunojemite, in a media chat, after monitoring the election in Lagos, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election, saying it was a peaceful exercise.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The election, which was supposed to be held in 2021 was put on hold because of the disagreement that ensued over the Council’s electoral process as it did not satisfy the interests of all the categories that formed its membership.

“The firm stance of the Minister on conducting a fair and credible CRFFN election is an attestation to the Minister’s desire and willingness to leave the freight forwarding subsector better than he met it. By this election, the Minister and his team have shown administrative capacity, and APFFLON is satisfied with the conduct of the election”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“We also want to congratulate the new members of the Board and all that contested but lost, we salute your courage, you are all winners provided you had the intention to contribute meaningfully to the growth of the sector. You are patriotic citizens and we urge you not to relent in proffering solutions to the numerous challenges facing the freight forwarding subsector.”

“Having congratulated the new Council Members, we also appreciate the leaderships of all the associations; ANLCA, NAGAFF, ARFFN, NCMDCLA, NAFAC, and the media for their wonderful roles.”

“I want to specially thank the Founder of NAGAFF, Dr.Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam, Aare Akeem Olanrewaju, Prince Olayiwola Shittu and Mr. Lucky Amiwero, for their immense contributions to the sector, we salute their doggedness .” “To the newly elected Board members, we expect you to show capacity as you go there to represent us. A great responsibility now lies on your individual shoulders and as our representatives at the Council, we expect you people to be selfless and ready to work assiduously to achieve the desired results. We demand quality representation and a total departure from the manner of representation given to us by the immediate past Governing Council members,” he added.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .