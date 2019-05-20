Bolaji Okunola

Former Ghanian national team captain, Stephen Appiah has tipped Ghana, Nigeria for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations final in Egypt.

Appia, who captained Ghana at their World Cup debut in 2006, said the two west African countries have what it takes to get to the final of this year’s AFCON edition.

The former Juventus of Italy midfielder told Sun Sports he can’t wait to see Nigeria battle Ghana at the final match of the forthcoming bi-annual competition.

“The AFCON is here again and I will be tipping Ghana to lift the trophy. Playing against Nigeria in the final will be nice. The rivalry between the two African nations will help make the tournament a good one.

“Both countries have what it takes to beat any opposition. I am glad the tournament is now a larger one. We will be seeing 24 teams across Africa unlike the previous ones when we had only 16 teams.

“I’m sure the players now know what’s at stake. Ghana playing Nigeria in the final of an AFCON competition will be a dream come true for both west African countries. Looking at the situation on ground, both country will be parading young lads which will make the tournament a mouth watering one.

“ Let’s just keep our fingers crossed. The tournament is around and I’m sure both countries have really prepared to return with gold,” he stated.

Appiah inspired Ghana to two consecutive AFCON victories against Nigeria.

The first was at the quarter final stage of Ghana 2008 and at the Semi Final stage of the Angola 2010.