Governor Bagudu has commended WACOT Rice Limited for its contributions to the socio-economic development of the state and Nigeria.

The commendation came on the heels of WACOT’s new investment plans in Kebbi State, which he said will positively impact Nigeria’s economy.

The new investments include the second phase of WACOT’s mega rice milling complex at Argungu, where the first phase of the large-scale rice mill was established in 2017, and a 1,000 hectares Rice Academy at Dakin Gari, Kebbi State.

Speaking after an inspection of the site, Governor Bagudu, expressed delight at WACOT’s new multi-billion naira investment plan, noting that history would not forget the enormous contributions of the company to Kebbi and Nigeria.

Bagudu, who is also Chairman of Presidential Task Force on Rice and Wheat Production in Nigeria, and Vice Chairman of the National Food Security Council, added that food production, through programmes championed by WACOT, are critical for national development.

