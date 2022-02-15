From Lucky Ighomuaye, Ekpoma

Saturday, February 12, 2022, marked another milestone in the annals of Uhiele, Ekpoma in Esan West Local Government, Edo State, particularly in its quest for infrastructure and developmental projects. Made up of eight distinct clans, Uhiele is predominantly an agrarian community.

However, last Saturday, the roads to the farms across the eight clans were desolate, lonely, solitary and forlorn. If farms could talk, they would have protested their desertion. But for the people, there was justifiable reason to turn their backs on their main source of sustenance, at least, on that fateful day.

The elders, men, women and youths -virtually everyone -had trooped out to witness and celebrate the berth and birth of two major projects -the ground breaking of a modern community town hall and secretariat for Uhiele Development Forum (UDF), as well as the inauguration of the administrative cum classroom block and convenience at the Church of

Nativity of Mary Catholic Church Nursery and Primary School. Both projects are courtesy of Chevalier Charles Osezua and his spouse, Lady Gloria.

Osezua, an engineer, philanthropist and Advisory Council chairman of UDF said he voluntarily took up the responsibility of constructing a befitting town hall following a plea by his kinsmen through the executive of the forum.

To commission the school project aimed at promoting scholarship in the community was the Bishop of Uromi Diocese, Most Rev. Donatus Ogun, assisted by the parish priest of the church, other priests and elders, leaders and people of Uhiele.

Elders present included Odionwele of Uhiele, Pa. Andrew Osewele

Ekpenwele, Odionwele of Ikhirolo, Pa. Osinmen Ighalo, Odionwele of Idumigun, Pa. Enato Oseghe, representatives of the Edionwele of Akahia, Idumegan and Ehanlen, community secretary, Pa. A. A. Airiohuodion, palace chiefs including Dr. F. E. Ulinfun and Aikpokhalea Evienbor.

Also present were the Vice President, Mr. Pius Uduehi, Director of Organisation, Rev. F. O. Odiamehi and Assistant Publicity Secretary, Abraham Onolenmen Ayeni and others including Úkpoke Division of Edo State Security Network.

Wild applause and commendations have trailed the efforts.

While the Odionwele and Edionwele thanked him for the sacrifice and generosity, President of UDF, Mr. Zuberious Emmanuel Edeoghon, applauded the donor/sponsor, especially his decision to add “a befitting administrative offices and board room. This will go a long way at resolving the challenges of keeping the forum’s records/documents and a standard meeting venue.”

In his commendation, Prof. Sylvanus Ikhide, wrote: “I join others in congratulating Eng. Charles and Lady Gloria Osezua for this laudable accomplishments. Your light will continue to shine by His grace. You will remain a beacon of hope even in the midst of this thick darkness to your fatherland in the name of Our Lord Jesus Christ!”

Evang. Andrew Ehimen said with the “expensive decision to rebuild Uhiele Town Hall,” the couple has “just removed a reproach from us all and the land of Uhiele like the biblical Nehemiah.”

He added: “Words are not enough to convey the gratitude in many hearts. Your decision is priceless and invaluable. The generation yet unborn shall hear it and be thankful to God for a son in your person to Uhiele.”

Amena Edeoghon also wrote: “My hearty congratulations to Sir Charles and Lady Gloria Osezua for this wonderful gift to our fatherland. I pray that the good Lord will continue to bless the efforts of their hands and that they will live to enjoy the fruits of their labours…”

On the platform of UDF, Emmanuel Oriarewo, wrote: “I grew up to know him (Osezua) as lover of God and one dedicated to the growth and unity of Uhiele community.

“You have never said no to any invitation or cry from our community.

When I was in JSS 3 (1996), you built an administrative block with a well-furnished library and laboratory for us at Uhiele Grammar School.

Thanks to that singular act, my dream of becoming a scientist (an engineer) was birthed

“It did not end there, your love for our community moved you to site OWEL industry in our very own soil. Thanks to that very thought, I gained my first working experience where I worked directly under an indigenous and foreign engineer in erecting a groundnut oil refinery, that further strengthened my passion for engineering.

“You never sent a representative to our community church (Catholic church) whenever invited or cried to. Thanks to your generosity, our journey to becoming a parish was successful. Again, a missionary school is coming alive.

“God will continue to protect you and your family. In your own time, God will replicate the grace of God upon you in the lives of many Uhiele sons and daughters.”