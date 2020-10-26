Over 100 staff of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, recently underwent training in information and communication technology (ICT) by an ICT firm, Tenece Professional Services Limited.

The five -training, sponsored by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), held between Monday, October 19 and Friday, October 23.

Addressing participants at the opening of the week-long capacity building workshop, the director of TETFund at the institution, Dr. Chioma Awuzie, explained that the international computer-driven licensing training was an ICT support intervention by TETFund.

She noted that the aim of the capacity building programme organised for both teaching and non-teaching staff of the polytechnic was to keep them abreast of the modern technology in teaching and learning. She said TETFund was organising the workshop in stages. Stage one, she said, was web upgrade, while the ongoing second stage would be tailored towards improving the ICT skills of the participants. She pledged that all participants would be issued internationally recognized certificates at the end of the training.

Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Dr. Francisca Unoma Nwafulugo, in her opening remarks, appreciated TETFund for its commitment to ensuring quality education in the country through capacity building. She said the polytechnic was one of the beneficiaries of the Federal government interventions through TETFund.

“I’m privileged to have benefited a lot from TETfund since I assumed office a year and seven months ago.

“Last month, we commissioned a gigantic building and an ultra-modern multi-purpose hall at the extension site of the polytechnic, courtesy of TETFund.

“Very soon, two other buildings, including the Bio and Renewable Energy Department, would be commissioned while the foundation laying stone of the Department of Chemical Engineering and other critical infrastructure would be laid soon, all coming from TETFund.

“And virtually all the technical departments in the institution, Engineering, Science Laboratory Technology (SLT), Mass Communication and others that have laboratories have all been equipped by the intervention agency, TETFund,” she said.

She noted that the training would be an opportunity for staff to gain in-depth knowledge on the best practices and ways to use ICT to support education. She said it would make the participants know the best applications, web platforms and ICT solutions for teachers and other staff.

She expressed optimism that there would be increased ICT skills and confidence in computer age among the participants.

“I expect that this training would help us develop ICT skills, exchange ICT best practices and learn how to utilise them in teaching and learning,” she added.

She also stated that all participants would be given a brand new configured HP laptop computer to aid them in the training and charged the participants to take the programme seriously as examinations will be written at the end of the exercise.

“It is therefore my expectation that the expected knowledge will be impacted on the participants by the trainers” she concluded.

The team leader of the training organisation, Tenece Professional Services, Mr. Chinonso Uzoagbara promised to make all participants acquire more ICT skills that would make them more effective and efficient in ICT.

Acting Registrar of the Polytechnic, Mr. Obini Onuchukwu thanked TETfund for its sponsorship of the training for the Polytechnic staff. He described the gesture as apt, especially in an era where all staff were expected to be proficient in the use of computer.

He also extended the commendation to the rector, Dr. Francisca Nwafulugo for her leadership ingenuity and prowess, describing her as the best gift to the institution.

Onuchukwu pointed out that the rector’s less than two years in office has been characterized by peace and unity among the staff as well as her giant strides in infrastructural development.

“Today is not a speech making day but permit me to thank the rector for prioritising staff welfare on all fronts. It might interest you to note that over 200 staff of the polytechnic were recently converted while about 405 staff whose promotions were hitherto stagnated were last year promoted.

“On critical infrastructure as she stated earlier, she recently delivered two TETFund sponsored buildings: the ultra modern hall and school of General Studies building.

“Very soon, the School of Agricultural Engineering Technology complex and the Renewable Energy building will be commissioned.

“At the extension site of the polytechnic, the 1.2-kilometre road construction is ongoing and will soon be commissioned to open up the area. Similarly, the school constructed and will soon commission a multi million naira bottle water plant at the institution.

“There is also an ongoing construction of Food Technology building and award of contract for construction of a classroom block at Atani campus of the institution. She has also secured approval for construction of two medical centres at Ufuma and Atani campuses.

“The rector also acquired more benches to tighten students seating arrangement during examinations. The idea is to check examination malpractices and ensure that students take their studies seriously. Her less than two years in this polytechnic is like five years for us, her achievements so far are so massive and we’re still counting,” he said.