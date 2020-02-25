The police on Tuesday arraigned an applicant and a clergy in a Grade I Area Court in Mpape, Abuja, for allegedly threatening to kill a trader.

The police charged Ade Joseph and Pastor Mathew Aderemi with criminal conspiracy, intimidation and Extortion.

The Prosecution Counsel, M.M Austin, told the court that on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 the defendants criminally conspired and planned to kill the complainant, Sunday Olabode.

Austin also alleged that Ist defendant (Joseph), also extorted N6, 000 from the complainant’s wife in order to ”stop the planned killing”.

He said the case was reported by the Olabode on Feb. 4 at Mpape Police station.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 97, 397 and 292 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Judge, Salihu Ibrahim, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N250,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Ibrahim adjourned the case until Feb. 28 for hearing. (NAN)