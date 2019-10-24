A Kabusa Grade I Area Court, Abuja, on Thursday ordered that an unemployed man, Basiru Yinusa, who allegedly escaped from lawful custody, be remanded in a correctional facility, pending trial.

The police charged Yinusa with six counts of conspiracy, theft, force, house breaking causing grievous hurt and escaping from lawful custody.

The Judge, Aliyu Kagarko, ordered that the defendant be remanded in a Nigerian Correctional Service facility in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

Kagarko adjourned the case until Oct. 29 for trial to begin.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Mahmud Law, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 24.

Lawal informed the court that the defendant alongside one Umar Abubakar, who is at large, robed residents of Dakwo Village and Lokogoma junction in Abuja of their valuable.

He also alleged that the defendant injured some residents of Dakwo village when he broke into their homes.

The prosecutor also noted that when he was arrested, he escaped from the custody of the officers.

He said that during police investigation, the defendant confessed to the crime

Lawal said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97,263, 247, 288, 241 and 172 of the Penal Code.

After the charge was read to him he pleaded not guilty. (NAN)