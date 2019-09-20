A 22-year-old applicant, Danlami Ibrahim, was on Friday arraigned before a Magistrates’ Court in Minna for allegedly stealing a phone.

Ibrahim is standing trial on two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and theft, contrary to sections 97 and 288 of the penal code law

Police Prosecutor, Insp. Thomas Peter, told the court that the accused conspired with others now at large to commit the crime.

He said that Ibrahim allegedly attacked one Emmanuel Anas and snatched his techno phone at Kasuwan Gwari area of Minna.

When the charge was read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor thereafter asked the court for adjournment as investigation into the matter is still ongoing.

In his ruling, Magistrate Murtala Ibrahim, granted the accused person bail in the sum of N50, 000 and a surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Oct. 7 for further mention. (NAN)