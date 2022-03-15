From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Residents in Asaba, Delta State have expressed frustration over the delay in getting their National Identification Number (NIN) validated by the National Identification Management Commission (NIMC).

The residents, most of whom are applicants for the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination and the N-Power scheme, besieged the office of the NIMC office in Asaba on Tuesday, lamenting that they could lose the opportunity.

A respondent, Mrs. Okonkwo said her daughter, a JAMB applicant, was unfortunate to have be trapped in the web of delay.

“My daughter is going for JAMB and they said her NIN number does not exist and we came here to effect the change.

“They told us to write her name and NIN number, that they will send it to head office in Abuja for validation and it will take three weeks before validating the number.

“Just imagine! JAMB registration will soon closed. It is obvious that the number will not be validated within the time frame,” she said.

An N-Power applicant who gave her name as Antonia lamented that she went to MTN office to correct her SIM card following the no access the SIM recording in her phone.

“When I got to MTN on Monday, and presented my NIN slip (colour) they gave to me, they said my NIN does not exist.

“I came NIMC office today (Tuesday), and they said I should write my name and number, that they will send it to Abuja for validation and will be ready three weeks time.

“As we speak, N-power had sent to text message to some of my colleagues for training, I wouldn’t know if I am among them because of this issue.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak, a source at the NIMC office attributed the delay to the collapse of the data base at the head office in Abuja.

“You are aware that our data base crashed few weeks ego. As we are registering here, our vendors are also doing same in all 36 states, and all is going to National office.

“Now we have asked the affected applicants to put down their names and numbers, so we can forward it to Abuja for validation. Most of them had been registered but yet to be validated at the headquarters,” the source said.