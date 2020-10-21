To actualise their agitation and collective desires, renown evangelist and President of Uma Ukpai Evangelist Association, Rev Uma Ukpai, has called on Nigerians to always apply the principle and philosophy of non-violence as a sign post in their agitation struggles.

Rev. Ukpai, who made this appeal during an interaction with newsmen, asserted that the fulcrum of the philosophy of non-violence is a personal practice of being harmless to oneself and others under every condition.

Said Uma Ukpai: “In ones attempt to express yourself don’t harm anybody in whatever form, you can agitate and express your heart desires but don’t harm anybody.”

The evangelist who made reference to Nigeria’s former president, Goodluck Jonathan’s political ideology that “his political ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian” postulated that the call for non-violence has become imperative because, the most important thing is that let no life be wasted on the platform of any agitation or your area of interest.