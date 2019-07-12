Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has been urged to increase the number of women and youths appointed into his administration as to avail their participation in decision making in the State.

This was canvassed by some advocacy groups comprising of women and youth from different political parties, civil society organizations and other interest groups in the state at a press conference held in Sokoto on Friday.

The media briefing was organised by the International Republican Institute (IRI) with the support of United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The CSOs Representative, Maryam Ahmed Rufai in her address said such appointments should cut across local and state level as to fulfill the implementation of 35% affirmative action.

Rufai noted that the demand was also sequel to a meeting convened by IRI in May this year to seek the views and opinions of women and youth on the impact of government policies and programs on service delivery in their lives and their level of participation in electoral and political process in the state.

She however commended Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal’s on the appointment of three women and young persons as Commissioners in both his first and current second term in office.

Rufai also applauded the appointment of several women and youth as Special Advisers and Assistants during Governor Tambuwal’s first term in office.

“However, we are desirous of more interventions from the Governor and indeed political leaders in the state towards addressing the germane concerns of exclusion and economic despondency among women and youth in the state.” Rufai explained.

Speaking further on the Group’s specific requests, the PDP Woman leader in the State, Hajiya Rabi Giyawa urged the state government to initiate and implement policies and programs on service delivery issues “especially education, health, security, water and sanitation that affect women and youth directly.”

On her part, Hajiya Azumi Umar Wamakko – APC Zonal Woman Leader called on the state government to enforce laws that could protect and promote the rights of women, youth and persons with disability.

She further said provision of funds for mobilization and capacity building for women through the Ministry of Women Affairs and the Ministry of Youth and Sports were also part of the group’s demands.

“We want increase empowerment schemes and vocational training opportunities for women and youth at state and local government level.” She further demanded.

Reading from a press release issue to Journalists, the group said its members of the advocacy groups plan to engage with political, traditional and religious leaders in the state to seek support on ways to increase the political and economic opportunities available to women and youth across Sokoto.

Also speaking, both Nasiru Aliyu – PDP Youth Leader and Abdulrahman Aliyu, representing APC Youth Leader in the state urged women and youth to join and participate actively in the political party process.

“This will increase understanding of the party and governance process and increase their chances of being elected/appointed to political offices.” They averred.

Earlier in her remarks, IRI Nigeria, Senior Programme Associate, Amina Yahaya said with funding from USAID, IRI is working to ensure inclusion of marginalized groups in politics and governance as part of its mandate and currently operates a field office in Sokoto.