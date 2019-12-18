Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Outgoing appointees of the Restoration Government have pledged their loyalty and support to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Seriake Dickson.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Fynman Wilson, who spoke on behalf of other appointees, commended the governor for sustaining a large number of appointees throughout the eight years of his administration.

Wilson said Dickson deserves commendation for combining such a large number of appointees numbering up to 3,000 with the development of the state

He urged all political appointees to show the expected understanding that government has come to an end in less than two months to record eight years of unprecedented development in the state.

Wilson, who stressed that Governor Dickson had done his best for the state, during the period, thanked him on behalf of all political appointees.

He urged the appointees to be resolute in supporting the PDP and the governor and to pray for the party’s success in the election petition tribunal and other pre-election matters.