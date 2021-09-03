By Gabriel Dike

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) branch, has petitioned the Governing Council over attempt to discard the result of the first interview conducted for the post of Polytechnic Librarian.

The petition dated August 27th, 2021 and signed by the General Secretary, Uthman Olayinka, warned the Prof. Rasheed Ojikutu-led governing council that it will not accept any second interview for the position when the first one conducted in July 7th produced a clear winner.

Recalled that seven applicants applied for the vacant position. Result of the interview as conducted by the Appointment and Promotion Committee (A&PC) showed that Mrs. Kuburat Yusuf came first with 84%, followed by Dr. Olusegun Adesanya with 76%, Mr. Wakilu Ogungbo got 67% and Mr. Tajudeen Okusage, scored 62%. The A&PC met August 11th and approved the result.

But the governing council at a meeting on August 25th, jettisoned A&PC recommendations and proposed fresh interview which the polytechnic workers kicked against.

In the petition to the council chairman, ASUP advised the governing council to ensure the appointment of a new Polytechnic Librarian followed due process and should be based on merit.

The union recalled the principled and upright role played by the council in the emergence of the current rector, adding “we want to plead with the council in the instance to uphold merit and not be swayed by primordial consideration.”

ASUP urged the council to finalize the already completed process and not to be part to the cancellation of the interview process held, especially, considering the acrimony, ill feeling and frustration such action could necessitate in the polytechnic community.

It kicked against any form of cancellation of the first interview and urged the council to announce the applicant that came tops in the interview conducted by its sub- committee.

“The decision of the governing council to cancel the process rather than the announcement of the successful candidate who emerged on merit is not acceptable to the union.

“The governing council should honourably without further delay and with the firm support of all stakeholders in the institution announce the winner of the process, ” ASUP stressed.

In his reaction, the council chairman, Prof. Ojikutu, confirmed receipt of ASUP letter and denied fresh conduct of interview for the applicants.

Ojikutu said he received petitions about the conduct of the interview which include a letter, test message and a phone call. He also confirmed council decision to re-engage the applicants on fresh screening.