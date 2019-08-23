WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

A support group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the argues of BOS Ideology Support Group (BOSISG), has advised the newly- inaugurated ministers, particularly Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, newly appointed Commissioners and Special Advisers in Lagos to ensure that they follow the footsteps and the exemplary leadership of the former governor of the state, Senator Bola Tinubu, saying that would guarantee success and brighter future for them in government.

The group also urged the governor and other APC appointees not to forget their promise to deliver the dividends of democracy to electorate who have high hopes for them.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday, signed by the Director-General of BOSISG, Mohammed Toheeb Owolabi, the group congratulated the appointees, saying: “We look forward to further bilateral cooperation. Our prayer for you is that, the Almighty God grants you the wisdom and strength in discharging your duties.

” We also seize this great opportunity to remind the executive governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olushola Sanwo-olu about his promises to this wonderful group that worked assiduously both physically, morally and financially during the campaign to ascertain a total victory for our great party.

“We pray you easily fulfill your promises and shine brightly in the future. Wishing you all the best in your noble future endeavours. “