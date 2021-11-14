From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory-Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) has described as fake, the appointment letters purportedly coming from its management being circulated in various online platforms.

While distancing itself from them, the agency said the letters were concocted by criminals with the sole intention defrauding unsuspecting Nigerians.

According to its Spokesman, Mustapha Sumaila, “the FCT-IRS is not currently recruiting and we hereby caution the general public to be careful not to fall victims of these unscrupulous elements.

“We are calling on the general public to be wary of the activities of these fraudsters who are out to defraud them of their hard-earned savings.

“The fake employment letters did not emanate from FCT-IRS, therefore, anyone who patronises such fraudsters does that at his or her peril”, he warned.

Sumaila said the agency has beamed its searchlight on the nefarious activities of the bad elements with a view to bringing them to book.

