The Nigerian Medical Association, Ondo State chapter, on Tuesday congratulated the four medical doctors appointed by Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu into his cabinet.

The four medical doctors appointed by the governor include Dr Banji Ajaka, Commissioner for Health; and Dr Francis Faduyile, Special Adviser on Health.

Others are, Dr Jibayo Adeyeye, Special Adviser on Strategy, Political and Legislative Matters; and Dr Olusegun Ategbole, Special Adviser on Regional Integration and Diaspora Relations.

The congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by the NMA State Chairman, Dr Stella Adegbehingbe, and Secretary, Dr Olorunfemi Owa, in Akure.

“With great pleasure, we write to congratulate four of you on your recent appointments as cabinet members.

“Your appointments are products of hard work and commitment to serving humanity. We wish you a smooth running and all-encompassing achievements in office,” the statement read.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The association expressed its gratitude to the governor, for deeming it fit to appoint the four medical doctors into his cabinet.

“We are confident that our colleagues will perform and we wish the four of you all the best.

“You will enjoy the support of your Hippocratic brotherhood in attaining your desired goals.

“We once again, on behalf of the entire doctors in Ondo State, congratulate you on your well-deserved appointments.” (NAN)