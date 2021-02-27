From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Member of the House of Representatives and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Edward Pwajok said President Muhammadu Buhari nominated former Service Chiefs as Ambassadors and were confirmed against the wish of Nigerians by the National Assembly.

He noted that Nigerians and the National Assembly cried out for the removal of former Service Chiefs over poor performance and inability to initiate enduring security architecture that will end the prevailing security challenges only for the lawmakers to endorsed their appointment as Ambassadors.

Pwajok disclosed this in Jos on Saturday while reacting to the unabated security challenges ranging from kidnapping, insurgents and banditry that is fast dividing the country.

“Well, the legislature should get its acts together, especially in the Senate. For now, their efforts are below expectations. The Senate and the House passed resolutions, condemning the former service Chiefs because of their in ability to so their work properly which led to the upsurt of crimes in Nigeria.

“They even asked Mr. President to fire them and appoint new Service Chiefs. The President has now acted and also sent their names to the Senate to be screened as Ambassadors after they failed in their responsibility here in Nigeria, are we going to export those failures to go and launder the I’m getting of Nigeria outside the country?

“The result will be very obvious, so if the Senate wants to redeem its own image, it should have send back those namws or completely reject them because the woeld knows and Nigerians know and the Senate itself knows except it wants to reverse its own decision.

“If you are saying those people are failures and you now reverse yourself and say we have given them pass mark, to be Ambassadors, it means the Senate will be ridiculing itself, that is just one example, that is who I am saying the National e should do a better job “.

Pwajok described as cosmetic the declaration of death sentence to Kidnappers by some State Governors and asked how many kidnappers are under prosecution in the country.

He called on Federal and States Government to strengthen security architecture in the country and empower the law enforcement agencies to arrest and prosecute suspects without interference.