From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has denied bribery allegation levelled against it in respect of the appointment of new judges for the state.

A publication last week in a national daily had accused the JSC of bribery scandal in the process of nominating judicial officers to the National Judicial Council (NJC) for appointment as state judges.

The publication had it that members of the Abia JSC were demanding as high as N15m from persons who wanted to be appointed judges, a situation that reportedly led to the death of a Magistrate in Umuahia who allegedly mortgaged her family house in order to raise the money.

Reacting to the allegation, deputy secretary, Abia JCS, Enyinnaya Nwabaghi in a statement said no member of the commission demanded or collected any bribe from any judicial officer for the purpose of appointing him or her judge.

The statement equally stated that no Magistrate of Abia State judiciary slumped and died during or after the examination for the appointment of judges.

While stating there was no cartel in Abia JSC, the commission advised anybody who had information to the contrary and could substantiate his allegation, to write to the chairman, through the secretary of the commission.

