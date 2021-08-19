From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, FUHSO, Benue State, has said that the management staff of the institution was constituted in strict accordance to the rules of the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Universities Commission, NUC.

The University recently came under heavy criticism especially on the social media following the constitution of its governing council and principal officers.

The critics had strongly alleged lopsidedness in the selection of the Governing Council and Principal Officers in favour of the Idoma people.

However, reacting to the allegation, the institution, through its Registrar and Secretary to Council, Mallam Aminu Abba, stated that it would not be distracted by succumbing to deliberate politically based mischief and falsehood peddled with the aim of causing disaffection among the rank and file of the institution and its stakeholders.

Abba insisted that the management staff of the Institution was constituted without prejudice to ethnic or religious bias but solely on the basis of qualification, competence and adherence to federal character and catchment area principle.

He listed members of the Governing Council and principal’s officers to include Professor Abdullahi Abba, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council (North East), Professor Innocent Ujah, Vice Chancellor (North Central), Professor Ibrahim Yakassai from Kano, (North West), Prof. Martins Ike-Mounso from Enugu, (South East) and Prof. John Idoko, Benue (North Central).

Others are, Mr Ola Apesan, Lagos, (South West), Mallam Aminu Abba, Kano, University Registrar, Mr John Aba, Benue, (University Bursar) and Mrs Kathryn Philip, Librarian from Akwa-Ibom, (South South).

The Registrar expressed the assurance that the University will always reflect the diversity of the country in its dealings, especially in the recruitment of staff and admission of students.

He enjoined all Nigerians to support the institution so that it can attain an olympian height.