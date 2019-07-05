Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

The Zamfara State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says the appointment of APC factional chairman, Alhaji Sirajo Maikatako, by the state government has confirmed that Senator Kabiru Marafa is working for PDP.

The APC Chairman in the state, Alhaji Lawal Muhammad Liman, said that the appointment of Maikatako as a Permanent Commissioner in the State Hajj Commission despite claiming to be a member of the APC indicates that Marafa and the entire G8 as they are called are PDP loyalists.

“This is the clear indication that those self acclaimed APC members who are loyalist to Senator Marafa and popularly referred to as G8 have been working for the PDP”, he said.