From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Concerned Youths of Osun State have kicked against scrapping of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and replacing the union with park managers allegedly headed by a thug.

The youths at a press conference in Osogbo on Friday alleged that one Alowonle that headed the park managers announced by Governor Ademola Adeleke, has been attributed to violence in some parts of the state.

The leader of the group, Adebisi Emmanuel, noted that with the record of Alowonle, there will be unrest in the state if he continues to head the parks.

“It is unfortunate that the action of the government is not predicated on any report of violence by the members of NURTW. The reasons for scrapping the union and replacing them with park managers are purely to promote thuggery in the state.

“One Alowonle has been responsible for crises in all motor parks across the state, he led his cohorts to Aregbe Park where they shot two policemen, and he destroyed property in another park where scores of union members were injured.

“The same dreadful gang was also responsible for the razing of commercial vehicles around Igbona and they were equally fingered in the alleged killing of NURTW members which is still a court matter now.

“It is so sad for a responsible government that Osun indigenes voted for massively to come on board and start to support violence against a union who has been going about their lawful duties.

“We kick against scrapping of NURTW and replacing them with park managers that a known thug who has no prerequisites knowledge about transport system will now be the head.

“We fear that this can cause unrest because, from the inception of this government, Alowonle has been the harbinger of violence in this state.

“We demand Alowonle’s removal failure to do that, we will organize massive protests against the government because we can not, fold our hands for Osun state to be turned into an arena of lawlessness,” the group added.