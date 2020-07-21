Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has reacted to Thursday’s resolution by the Senate asking the service chiefs to step aside, saying appointment or sack of the nation’s security chiefs is the prerogative of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The resolution of the upper legislative chamber followed a motion sponsored by Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno south and chairman of the committee on army.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, “The Senate Tuesday adopted a resolution calling on the Service Chiefs to resign or be sacked due to the multi-pronged security challenges in the country.

“The Presidency notes the resolution, and reiterates that appointment or sack of Service Chiefs is a Presidential prerogative, and President Muhammadu Buhari, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, will do what is in the best interest of the country at all times.”