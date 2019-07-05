Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointments of 11 personal staff.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said the appointments took effect from May 29, 2019.

Those affected are Mohammed Sarki Abba, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Household and Social Events); Ya’u Shehu Darazo, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Special Duties); Dr. Suhayb Sanusi Rafindadi, Personal Physician to the President; Ambassy Lawal Kazaure, State Chief of Protocol and Sabiu Yusuf, Special Assistant (Office of the President).

Others are Saley Yuguda, Special Assistant (House Keeping); Ahmed Muhammed Mayo, Special Assistant (Finance and Administration); Mohammed Hamisu Sani, Special Assistant (Special Duties) and Friday Bethel, Personal Assistant (General Duties).

Also retained are Sunday Aghaeze, Personal Assistant (State Photographer) and Bayo Omoboriowo, Personal Assistant (Presidential Photographer), whose appointments had earlier been announced.