From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has given a legal practitioner the go-ahead to sue President Muhammadu Buhari over issues relating to appointments into the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

In the substantive suit, the plaintiff, Francis Mgbo, is seeking an order of court restraining president Buhari from giving effect to the appointments of Executive Commissioners and Directors of the agencies.

Others listed by the plaintiff as the first to fifth respondents in the suit are the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice of the Federation, Minister of Petroleum Resources and the NUPRC and NMDPRA.

Already, Justice Emeka Nwite has granted leave to the plaintiff to apply for judicial review of the said appointments into the agencies.

The judge has equally fixed further hearing on the matter to March 31,2022.

The plaintiff is seeking an order compelling the third respondent (Minister of Petroleum the fourth respondent NUPRC and fifth respondent the NMDPRA to produce all information the claimant/applicant requested from them via his written letters dated December 2, 2021, and pursuant to sections 2(2)(3) and 5 of the Freedom of Information Act and Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

An order setting aside all or any existing appointments made by the Minister for Petroleum, the NUPRC and NMDPRA pursuant to sections 18(2) and 41(2) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 as same was made in contravention of Sections 4 of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers, provided in the Fifth Schedule Part 1 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and Sections 14,37,20(3) and 43 of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021.

He is also asking for N10 million as general damages from the Minister of Petroleum, the NUPRC and NMDPRA.