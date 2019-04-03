John Adams, Minna

In a bid to free himself from intense lobby and pressure from politicians seeking political appointments in Niger State, Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello has gone under ground.

Daily Sun gathered that the governor, who had travelled to Dubai with some of his loyalists, is expected back in the country on Friday, next week.

The development has resulted in the governor’s inability to set up a transition committee, with less than two months to the May 29 inauguration.

Prominent among the lobbyists are the current serving commissioners, who are doing everything humanly possible to be retained in the new cabinet.

The commissioners are facing stiff opposition from their constituencies, who have intensified their agitations against the retention of the commissioners.

No fewer than five serving commissioners are said to be currently at loggerheads with their constituencies, and the people have vowed they will not support their reappointments into the new cabinet of the governor.

The embattled commissioners have besieged the palaces of top traditional rulers in the state to seek their supports in other to retain their positions.

A source close to the office of the Secretary to State Government confided in Daily Sun that only three out of the 25 commissioners will make the new cabinet.