Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, yesterday carpeted the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the spate of insecurity, poverty and unemployment in the country.

The governor who spoke at a book launch: “Scents of Power” written by Amanze Obi, in Abuja, said the flagrant marginalisation of some regions would continue to embolden agitations across the country.

He said no one political party had the capacity to govern Nigeria and suggested the country be returned to “politics of shared values and common grounds” where the command of national defence and appointment of service chief would not short- change any ethnic nationality.

He advised Nigerians to “collectively prioritise national security over sectional interests, in so far that by exercising such restraints, the requirements of justice are not sacrificed. Second, we must sacrifice national survival over corporate profit and personal aggrandisement. Profit and individual comfort only exist where there is peace and security.”