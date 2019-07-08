Ben Dunno, Warri

Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2019 Campaign Council Chairman, Prof. Sam Oyovbaire, has applauded Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s commitment to ethnic balancing in his political appointments.

Appraising the composition of the new government in a chat with Daily Sun in Warri, at the weekend, Oyovbaire, a professor of political science, noted that the governor had taken into consideration age, competence, ethnicity and gender in appointing his aides.

He urged those peddling report about lopsidedness in the appointments to carefully x-ray the individual background of those appointed so that they can be well informed, adding that it is still too hasty to draw such conclusion.

“The governor is someone who is knowledgeable about the function and character of the state. He knows those he wants to appoint. I also believe the individual he has appointed are people who know about his manifesto and what he wants to do.

“So far, he has appointed eight out of the 25 commissioners. Before now, he had sworn in the chief of staff, senior political adviser and secretary to the state government. He also appointed five political advisers and announced six more political advisers that would be sworn in soon,” he said.