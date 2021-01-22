Meanwhile Emirates airline has appointed Paulos Legesse, as the new Country Manager for Nigeria. The move comes as part of a larger rotation for the commercial management team to support shifting market dynamics and navigate the complex challenges posed by the global pandemic. He was previously the Emirates Country Manager in Ivory Coast.

In his new role as Country Manager, Legesse will oversee Emirates operations in Abuja and Lagos. He will also be tasked to maximise revenue opportunities and help further position the airline as a customer-centric airline through meeting and exceeding customer expectations across various in-market touch points.

With over 20 years of experience in aviation, Legesse is well-acquainted to the Nigerian market, serving as the Country Manager from 2009 until 2013. From 2013 to 2016, he was assigned as Country Manager of Zimbabwe, followed by Ivory Coast from 2016, in charge of the overall operations and team. Legesse comes in with extensive experience, with a keen understanding of the aviation landscape in Africa. He will oversee operations and the team in Nigeria, an important market for Emirates in the region.

Legesse holds a Master of Business Administration in Aviation Management from Coventry University in the United Kingdom and a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Addis Ababa University. He also holds a Diploma in Airline Marketing and Finance, and Diploma in Accounting from College of Commerce in Ethiopia.