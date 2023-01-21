From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The National Peace Committee (NPC) has appealed to Nigerians to appreciate the seriousness and significance of the forthcoming elections in the country.

Chairman of the National Peace Committee, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, made the appeal in Abuja during a roundtable meeting with political parties on their conduct during the campaigns ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Abubakar who welcomed presidential aspirants, civil society, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the media to the interactive session, said the purpose of the initiative by the Peace Committee was to build up the confidence of Nigerians in the electoral process and to ensure that all that is possible was done to ensure that the very crucial elections are successful.

“Our intention is to hear from the presidential aspirants themselves and see how we can rally all our people to ensure that all citizens are able to elect the leaders of their choice. It is impossible to have all contestants into one room and so, we hope that whatever we discuss here affects all contestants in these elections.

“We have deliberately widened the scope of this consultation so that we can improve the quality of our listening to the concerns of our people. We are not here to listen to accusations and counter accusations. We are not here to trade blames but to raise issues and concerns so that we can explore the best means of resolving the concerns. I appeal to you all to be moderate in your language, show respect to the views and concerns of one another and listen to the concerns expressed. We are not here to find out who is wrong, but what is wrong and to see how to correct it.

“I want to appeal to all Nigerians to appreciate the seriousness and significance of these elections. We have gone through many difficulties and survived them. We are pleased that there are measurable improvements, and that INEC is assuring us that it has resolved some of the areas that have often caused violence. The Security agencies have also continued to give us assurances. Our hope is that you can raise your areas of concerns and let us see what can be done to instil confidence in this process,” Abubakar said.